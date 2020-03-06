Liberty Global plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Liberty Global plc with ticker code (LBTYA) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 17 with a mean TP of 24.15. Now with the previous closing price of 19.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.58 and the 200 day moving average is 23.32. The market cap for the company is $11,631m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.libertyglobal.com

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. The company also provides community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, its cable operations comprise various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as offers digital video recorders, multimedia home gateway systems, and various mobile applications. The company’s channel offerings include general entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. Further, it provides mobile services, such as voice, short message service, and Internet access; and circuit-switched telephony services. Additionally, the company offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn