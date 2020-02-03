Liberty Broadband Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Liberty Broadband Corporation found using ticker (LBRDK) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 161 and 131 calculating the average target price we see 140.25. Now with the previous closing price of 132.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 127.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 113.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,436m. Visit the company website at: http://www.libertybroadband.com

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, including an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets; and regional sports and news networks distribution services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.