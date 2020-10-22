LG Display Co, Ltd AMERICAN DEP – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

LG Display Co, Ltd AMERICAN DEP found using ticker (LPL) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.4 and 7.4 calculating the mean target price we have 7.4. Now with the previous closing price of 6.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 6.75 and the 200 day moving average is 5.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,967m. Find out more information at: http://www.lgdisplay.com

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company’s TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn