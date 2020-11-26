LG Display Co, Ltd AMERICAN DEP – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.1% Upside

LG Display Co, Ltd AMERICAN DEP with ticker code (LPL) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.8 and 8.8 calculating the average target price we see 8.8. With the stocks previous close at 7.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.73 while the 200 day moving average is 5.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,042m. Find out more information at: http://www.lgdisplay.com

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company’s TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.