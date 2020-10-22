Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust found using ticker (LXP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9.75 and has a mean target at 11.35. Now with the previous closing price of 10.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.79 and the 200 day moving average is 10.63. The market cap for the company is $2,934m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

