Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust with ticker code (LXP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9.75 calculating the average target price we see 11.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,926m. Find out more information at: http://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

