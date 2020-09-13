Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9.75 with the average target price sitting at 11.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.53 and the 200 day moving average is 10.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,050m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn