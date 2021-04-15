Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10.5 calculating the mean target price we have 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.2 and the 200 day MA is 10.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,220m. Find out more information at: http://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.