Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day MA is 14.56 and the 200 day moving average is 12.92. The company has a market cap of $4,350m. Company Website: https://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.