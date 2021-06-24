Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust with ticker code (LXP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11 and has a mean target at 13. With the stocks previous close at 12.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.42 and the 200 day MA is 11.37. The company has a market cap of $3,591m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.