Lexington Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Lexington Realty Trust with ticker code (LXP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9.75 calculating the mean target price we have 12.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 10.55 and the 200 day MA is 10.77. The company has a market cap of $2,994m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lxp.com

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.