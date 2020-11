LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.2% Upside

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. found using ticker (LX) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.79 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 11.14. With the stocks previous close at 7.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.2%. The 50 day MA is 7.5 and the 200 day moving average is 8.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,277m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lexin.com

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.