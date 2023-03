LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (LX) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.25 and 1.78 calculating the mean target price we have 2.94. Now with the previous closing price of 2.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.94 and the 200 day MA is 2.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $520m. Company Website: https://www.lexin.com

The potential market cap would be $542m based on the market concensus.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.