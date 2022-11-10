LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.1% Upside

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. found using ticker (LX) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.97 and 2.15 with the average target price sitting at 2.62. With the stocks previous close at 1.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 94.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.67 while the 200 day moving average is 2.32. The company has a market cap of $240m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lexin.com

The potential market cap would be $465m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.