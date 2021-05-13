LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.8% Upside

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. found using ticker (LX) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20.13 and 9.77 calculating the mean target price we have 15.19. Now with the previous closing price of 7.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.19 and the 200 day MA is 8.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,427m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lexin.com

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches user loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting services; Software development services; and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.