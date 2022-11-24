Twitter Linkedin Facebook

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (LX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.92 and 1.79 with the average target price sitting at 2.51. With the stocks previous close at 1.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 59.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.62 and the 200 day moving average is 2.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $297m. Company Website: https://www.lexin.com

The potential market cap would be $475m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

You might also enjoy reading  LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. - Consensus Indicates Potential 94.1% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.