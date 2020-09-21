LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.3% Upside

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. found using ticker (LX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.57 and 9.08 calculating the average target price we see 12.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 83.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.93 and the 200 day MA is 9.03. The company has a market cap of $1,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lexin.com

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

