LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.0% Upside

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. with ticker code (LX) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.03 and 9.07 calculating the mean target price we have 12.28. Now with the previous closing price of 7.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.96 while the 200 day moving average is 8.58. The market cap for the company is $1,356m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lexin.com

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

