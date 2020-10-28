Lennox International – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

Lennox International found using ticker (LII) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 295 and 208 with the average target price sitting at 251.54. Now with the previous closing price of 288.09 this would imply there is a potential downside of -12.7%. The day 50 moving average is 276.82 while the 200 day moving average is 243.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,790m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets, as well as rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn