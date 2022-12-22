Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Lennox International – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lennox International with ticker code (LII) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 300 and 226 with a mean TP of 261.93. Now with the previous closing price of 244.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is 247.42 and the 200 day MA is 236.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,761m. Company Website: https://www.lennoxinternational.com

The potential market cap would be $9,390m based on the market concensus.

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

