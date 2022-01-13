Lennox International – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Lennox International with ticker code (LII) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 393 and 250 with the average target price sitting at 323.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 308.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 316.09 and the 200 day moving average is 324.72. The market cap for the company is $11,194m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lennoxinternational.com

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.