Lennox International – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Lennox International with ticker code (LII) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 335 and 190 and has a mean target at 254.8. Now with the previous closing price of 203.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 212.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 272.42. The company has a market cap of $7,270m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lennoxinternational.com

The potential market cap would be $9,111m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.