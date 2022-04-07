Lennox International – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Lennox International with ticker code (LII) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 394 and 250 and has a mean target at 301.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 262.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 265.63 and the 200 day moving average is 304.94. The company has a market cap of $9,499m. Company Website: https://www.lennoxinternational.com

The potential market cap would be $10,938m based on the market concensus.

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.