Lennox International – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Lennox International found using ticker (LII) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 308 and 240 calculating the average target price we see 282.92. Now with the previous closing price of 293.6 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 282.6 and the 200 day MA is 281.14. The market cap for the company is $10,957m. Find out more information at: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

