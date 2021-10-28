Lennox International, – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Lennox International, found using ticker (LII) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 360 and 250 calculating the mean target price we have 316.64. Now with the previous closing price of 302.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 306.7 and the 200 day MA is 328.3. The market cap for the company is $10,869m. Company Website: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Lennox International , through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.