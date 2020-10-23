Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 87.94. Now with the previous closing price of 83.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.79 and the 200 day moving average is 65.92. The company has a market cap of $24,480m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lennar.com

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

