Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Lennar Corporation found using ticker (LEN) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 152 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 109. Given that the stocks previous close was at 96.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 98.02 while the 200 day moving average is 84.61. The market cap for the company is $28,091m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $31,622m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.