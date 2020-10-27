Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 87.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The day 50 moving average is 79.86 and the 200 day moving average is 66.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,921m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lennar.com

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

