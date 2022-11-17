Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Lennar Corporation found using ticker (LEN) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133 and 72 with a mean TP of 96.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 78.04 and the 200 day moving average is 80.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,598m. Company Website: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $26,931m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.