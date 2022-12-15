Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Lennar Corporation found using ticker (LEN) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133 and 72 and has a mean target at 99.06. With the stocks previous close at 90.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 82.26 while the 200 day moving average is 80.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,838m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $28,254m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.