Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lennar Corporation found using ticker (LEN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133 and 72 with a mean TP of 95. Now with the previous closing price of 76.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.08 and the 200 day moving average is 82.45. The market cap for the company is $20,528m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $25,369m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

