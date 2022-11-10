Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 133 and 72 calculating the average target price we see 95.33. Now with the previous closing price of 77.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.22 and the 200 day MA is 80.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,326m. Find out more information at: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $27,367m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

