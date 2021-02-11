Twitter
Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 83 with the average target price sitting at 95.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The 50 day MA is 81.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,600m. Find out more information at: http://www.lennar.com

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

