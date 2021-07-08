Twitter
Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lennar Corporation found using ticker (LEN) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 100 and has a mean target at 116.42. With the stocks previous close at 99.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 96.52 and the 200 day moving average is 92.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,183m. Find out more information at: http://www.lennar.com

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

