Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 133 and 60 with a mean TP of 91.65. Now with the previous closing price of 79.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The 50 day MA is 75.03 and the 200 day MA is 90.7. The company has a market cap of $22,497m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $25,984m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

