Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 79 calculating the mean target price we have 104.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 83.49 and the 200 day moving average is 80.1. The market cap for the company is $25,489m. Company Website: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $29,285m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.