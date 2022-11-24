Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Lennar Corporation with ticker code (LEN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 133 and 72 and has a mean target at 96.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 85.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.97 while the 200 day moving average is 80.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $24,612m. Find out more information at: https://www.lennar.com

The potential market cap would be $27,847m based on the market concensus.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.