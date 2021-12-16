Lennar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Lennar Corporation found using ticker (LEN) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 166 and 102 with the average target price sitting at 125.5. Now with the previous closing price of 111.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.61 and the 200 day moving average is 101. The market cap for the company is $34,205m. Company Website: https://www.lennar.com

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.