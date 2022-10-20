Lendinvest PLC 52.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Lendinvest PLC with ticker (LON:LINV) now has a potential upside of 52.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lendinvest PLC share price of 72 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 52.0%. Trading has ranged between 54 (52 week low) and 220 (52 week high) with an average of 131,063 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £99,634,320.



LendInvest plc is an asset management platform providing bridging loans, development finance, and buy-to-let mortgages for intermediaries, landlords and developers in the United Kingdom. It originates and manages portfolios of property loans for investors by providing borrowers and brokers with products. Its segments include short term lending and buy-to-let lending (BTL). The short term lending segment provides finance for borrowers who need to quickly secure property, generate cash flow or fund work through its bridging products, and provides property developers with funding to start or exit a project through development products. The BTL segment provides finance for professional portfolio landlords looking to purchase or remortgage BTL investment properties in England, Wales, and Scotland. The mortgages are available to both individual and corporate borrowers, and funds are lent against standard properties as well as houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit freehold blocks.







