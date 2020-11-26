Twitter
LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 5.5 with the average target price sitting at 6.88. With the stocks previous close at 7.51 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.5 and the 200 day moving average is 5.35. The company has a market cap of $632m. Company Website: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

