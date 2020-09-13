LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 7.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.48 while the 200 day moving average is 6.49. The market cap for the company is $337m. Company Website: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

