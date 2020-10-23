LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.4% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.88. Now with the previous closing price of 4.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.98 and the 200 day moving average is 5.64. The company has a market cap of $348m. Find out more information at: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

