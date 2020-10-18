LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 6.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.02 and the 200 day moving average is 5.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $356m. Find out more information at: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

