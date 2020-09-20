LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 5 with a mean TP of 7.06. With the stocks previous close at 5.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.9%. The 50 day MA is 5.43 and the 200 day MA is 6.28. The company has a market cap of $354m. Company Website: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

