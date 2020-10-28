LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6.88. With the stocks previous close at 5.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.94 and the 200 day moving average is 5.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $351m. Find out more information at: http://www.lendingclub.com

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

