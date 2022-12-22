LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 90.2% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 90.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.31 while the 200 day moving average is 12.99. The company has a market cap of $901m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $1,713m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.