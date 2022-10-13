LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.1% Upside

LendingClub Corporation with ticker code (LC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 15 with a mean TP of 21.86. Now with the previous closing price of 11.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 88.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.44. The company has a market cap of $1,200m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $2,258m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.