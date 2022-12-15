LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.3% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.57. With the stocks previous close at 9.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 75.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.6 and the 200 day MA is 13.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $986m. Find out more information at: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $1,728m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.