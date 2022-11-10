LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 and has a mean target at 16.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 69.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.63 and the 200 day MA is 14.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,015m. Company Website: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $1,715m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.