LendingClub Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.8% Upside

LendingClub Corporation found using ticker (LC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 12 and has a mean target at 16.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.15 while the 200 day moving average is 13.75. The market cap for the company is $1,108m. Find out more information at: https://www.lendingclub.com

The potential market cap would be $1,737m based on the market concensus.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans. It also operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.